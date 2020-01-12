this app will allow you to receive a call from your favorite scary clown : pennywise.
you can choose the video that's going to be played in the case of a video call.
you can choose the audio that's going to be played after picking up a voice call.
you can also chat with pennywise.
after doing this you can just schedule the call after a time of your choosing.
the app is designed to be as realistic as possible to help you pull-off a believable prank.
So enjoy the app and give your friends and family a good scare.
Disclaimer:
This app is not official and have nothing to do with the original character mentioned throughout the app.
All credit goes to the original Creator: Stephen King.
