this app will allow you to receive a call from your favorite scary clown : pennywise.

you can choose the video that's going to be played in the case of a video call.

you can choose the audio that's going to be played after picking up a voice call.

you can also chat with pennywise.

after doing this you can just schedule the call after a time of your choosing.

the app is designed to be as realistic as possible to help you pull-off a believable prank.

So enjoy the app and give your friends and family a good scare.

Disclaimer:

This app is not official and have nothing to do with the original character mentioned throughout the app.

All credit goes to the original Creator: Stephen King.

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
