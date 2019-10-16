X

scanfor-life for iOS

By TELY 360 COMPANY LIMITED Free

Developer's Description

By TELY 360 COMPANY LIMITED

This app is designed with special feature for paramedics to scan QR codes on A-Live wristbands. Should an accident occur that renders the wearer unconscious or unable to speak, the scanning of the QR code will provide the rescue team with necessary information for hospital registration such as the patient's name, relatives, home address, or any chronic health conditions. This information ensures that the proper treatment can be promptly arranged.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 16, 2019
Date Added October 16, 2019
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping