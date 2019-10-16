This app is designed with special feature for paramedics to scan QR codes on A-Live wristbands. Should an accident occur that renders the wearer unconscious or unable to speak, the scanning of the QR code will provide the rescue team with necessary information for hospital registration such as the patient's name, relatives, home address, or any chronic health conditions. This information ensures that the proper treatment can be promptly arranged.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.