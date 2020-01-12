sbp augmented provides an Augmented Reality view of engineering works of schlaich bergermann und partner. It allows us to share our innovative designs with clients and partners, architects, specialist engineers and contractors at an early stage.

Design and construction of innovative structures has been the focus of our work. Our projects include long span lightweight roofs, many different types of bridges, slender towers, innovative buildings, moveable structures, and pioneering solar power plants.

These structures are best explained with a 3D representation, in multiple variations and - if possible - in scale and on location.

In order to view one of our projects in AR, you will need a specific QR code for each project.

If you dont have a code already, you can download QR codes for some example projects from the home screen of the app.