save whale for Android

By UrduApps Free

Developer's Description

By UrduApps

Whales or lodans (especially those with teeth and not small ones) are a group of mammals that live in the ocean. The term "pope" is given to a large member of the Cetacean nation. Whales are not classified as fish families. The Pope has the following characteristics:

Breathe using the lungs

Have hair (little, mostly in adult whales)

Hot-blooded

Have mammary gland

Has a heart with four spaces

Ancient whales evolved in the middle of the Eocene tempo, some 50 million years ago. One of the earliest known extinct whales is Basilosaurus, which has a prominent and toothed prominent little head. Basilosaurus has a length of 25 meters.

Fossils show that whales come from landed hoof animals, possibly from animals like Mesonychid (animals like wolves living on the coast) that gradually re-occupied the oceans some 50 million years ago. Another possibility of another animal turned into a whale, is Ambulocetus, a seal-sized mammal but 3 meters long weighing 325 kilograms.

Today two groups of whales are known, namely toothed (Odontoceti) and non-toothed (Mysticeti) whales. Odontoceti whales with teeth are predators that feed on fish, cuttlefish, and marine mammals, have one breathing hole. Toothed whales are closely related to dolphins and dolphins. Toothed whales are larger than toothed whales and have a structure known as brush-shaped balin. This structure is useful for filtering plankton, its food, in water. The whales have two breathing holes

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 2.3 and up

