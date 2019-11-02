-savannah in color app offers a wild world 3d full of animals that live in their natural environment that you can color and personalize with a large number of brush and picture without limit.
-you can record videos of your creations and send them to friends , you can even record your voice by activating the microphone.
For kids
-play without wifi, video awards to unlock brushes and animals, by parents the first time.
-animals in savannah in color app :
Zebras .
Giraffe .
Hippopotamus .
Gazelle .
Rhinoceros .
Elephant .
