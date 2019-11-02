X

-savannah in color app offers a wild world 3d full of animals that live in their natural environment that you can color and personalize with a large number of brush and picture without limit.

-you can record videos of your creations and send them to friends , you can even record your voice by activating the microphone.

For kids

-play without wifi, video awards to unlock brushes and animals, by parents the first time.

-animals in savannah in color app :

Zebras .

Giraffe .

Hippopotamus .

Gazelle .

Rhinoceros .

Elephant .

Release November 2, 2019
Date Added November 2, 2019
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
