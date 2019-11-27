With the sana heat app, the heat of the new sana Heat Panties can be controlled even more precisely to give you exactly the warmth you

need in the abdomen.

-9 heat levels

- Interval function with individually defined heating times and breaks

-Easy to install

-Overview of battery condition

The heated panties by sana help with PMS, period pain, menstrual complaints, cramps, bladder infections and similar abdominal pain.

The heat has a pain-relieving effect immediately and that without any side effects - at the push of a button.

With the sanaheat app you can adjust the heat level of the sana Heat-Panties exactly to your needs and your heat sensation.

You can wear the sana Heat-Panties around the clock. Also at night, during work or during sports.

Developed as a gentle and revolutionary solution to help with PMS and menstrual pain.

Of course, heat also helps with many other pains and cramps in the abdomen.

You can find out how to connect the sana heat app to the powerful lithium ion batteries on our website

www.sana-comfort.com

Smartphone minimum requirement:

iPhone 5S, IOS 10

Bluetooth 4.0 (SMART Ready)