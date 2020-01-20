X

san diego beautiful place for Android

By DICK Creation Free

Developer's Description

By DICK Creation

San Diego is the oldest town in California, founded in 1769. It has an enchanting natural beauty and a pleasant climate, with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Some of the city's most popular attractions are the museums, gardens, and Spanish Colonial-style architecture found in Balboa Park; the world famous San Diego Zoo; and the Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum. For a little history and shopping, visitors can stroll the streets of Old Town San Diego State Historic Park or wander through the Gaslamp Quarter. San Diego also has more than 68 miles of beaches in and around the city for sunning and surfing.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4W and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping