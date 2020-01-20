San Diego is the oldest town in California, founded in 1769. It has an enchanting natural beauty and a pleasant climate, with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Some of the city's most popular attractions are the museums, gardens, and Spanish Colonial-style architecture found in Balboa Park; the world famous San Diego Zoo; and the Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum. For a little history and shopping, visitors can stroll the streets of Old Town San Diego State Historic Park or wander through the Gaslamp Quarter. San Diego also has more than 68 miles of beaches in and around the city for sunning and surfing.