samanya gyan 2016 for iOS

By rahul baweja Free

Developer's Description

By rahul baweja

General Knowledge in Hindi app provides 10000+ MCQ and a comprehensive study of all the sections that are covered under the subject of General Knowledge.

The app has been divided into more than 20 section like :- Indian History ; Culture, World Geography, Indian Polity, Indian Economy, General Science and General Knowledge each containing theory.

Figures, Graphics and Tables have been given along with the theory wherever required.

Important Notes ; Tables are provided under the highlighted box for the revision of important points.

History section covers Ancient India, Medieval India, Modern India and Art ; Culture, whereas the Geography section covers world geography, Indian geography and Environment ; Ecology. The General Science section covers basics of Computer apart from Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Also the app contains 2013 ; 2014 ; 2015 previous years GK questions asked in various competitive and recruitment examinations.

The Current Question Bank contains ample collection of current affairs questions to update the aspirants about the latest events and happenings.

This app will prove to be highly successful for SSC, Railway, Bank (PO ; Clerk), Army, Airforce, Navy and various other competitive and recruitment examinations.

Subjects covered in this app include:

- General knowledge, awareness (including, Sports, Places, Events)

- Indian Polity, Constitution

- Indian Economics and Commerce

- Indian Freedom movement

- Indian History

- Indian Geography

- Indian Literature, Arts, Awards, Books & Authors

- General science and technology, Medicine

- Organization, World history, India facts and more

- Many more topic

Features:-

- Works in Offline mode

- Multiple Choice Question with answer

- More than 10000 Question Bank in Hindi

- Important GK note is also provided

- Last 5 years GK question and answer asked in various competitive exams like SSC,bank PO etc

- Very Compact Size and UI

- Totally Free app

Purpose of this app :-

1. Self evaluation of India GK, Learning

2. Competitive Exams in India : India Government service recruitment exams that include UPSC/IAS, all state government recruitment exams, Bank exams, Public Service Commission, Bank PO exams, SSC, Bank Clerk, RBI, Police and Constable exams, Air force selection, Indian Military service, CISF, LIC, Post office, NICL, UICL, CDS, NDA, CGL, Clerk posts, Teacher selection, Sub-inspector, Deputy collector, Stenographer, Secretariat Assistant Exam and the like in India.

3. State Exams: This app shall benefit candidates preparing for PSC exams (Public service commission) for various Indian states, that include APPSC (Andhra), BPSC (Bihar), GPSC (Gujarat), HPSC (Haryana), HPSSSB (Himachal Pradesh), JKPSC (Jammu Kashmir), JPSC (Jharkhand), KPSC (Karnataka, Kerala), UPPSC (UP), MPPSC (Madhya Pradesh), MPSC (Maharashtra), TNPSC (Tamilnadu), GOAPSC, CPSC (Chandigarh) and more.

4. Staff Selection Commission SSC / CGL exams in all states that include

We guarantee SUCCESS if you could practice all question-answers given in this app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
