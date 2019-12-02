Never say an excuse to celebrate a sacrament!

Ever been in a situation that you yearned to take part in Holy Mass or go for confession? Ever felt helpless when you missed Holy Mass or Eucharistic celebrations? Travelling, had a busy day or other reasons? Yes, weve also been there.

It is of great importance for us to participate in Holy Mass and confession, where ever we are. sacrament4u.org is a platform which is built to help you within these situations.

sacraments4u.org helps you to find the sacraments of the Catholic church easily. Enrich your soul with sacramental grace wherever you are. You can search for Holy Mass, Eucharistic adoration and confessional facilities nearby, or in specific places. Places include Catholic churches and institutions (hospitals, convents, colleges etc) where sacraments are being celebrated. You can search sacraments in a language, location or time that suit you.

This app will surely help you to love the sacraments and nourish your spiritual life. "Let us keep the flame of faith alive through prayer and the sacraments: let us make sure we do not forget God" ~ Pope Francis

We shout it againNever say an excuse to celebrate a sacrament!

Note

Data used in this app is crowdsourced through sacraments4u-creator app.