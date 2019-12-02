X

sacraments4u for Android

By jymusicministry Free

Developer's Description

By jymusicministry

Never say an excuse to celebrate a sacrament!

Ever been in a situation that you yearned to take part in Holy Mass or go for confession? Ever felt helpless when you missed Holy Mass or Eucharistic celebrations? Travelling, had a busy day or other reasons? Yes, weve also been there.

It is of great importance for us to participate in Holy Mass and confession, where ever we are. sacrament4u.org is a platform which is built to help you within these situations.

sacraments4u.org helps you to find the sacraments of the Catholic church easily. Enrich your soul with sacramental grace wherever you are. You can search for Holy Mass, Eucharistic adoration and confessional facilities nearby, or in specific places. Places include Catholic churches and institutions (hospitals, convents, colleges etc) where sacraments are being celebrated. You can search sacraments in a language, location or time that suit you.

This app will surely help you to love the sacraments and nourish your spiritual life. "Let us keep the flame of faith alive through prayer and the sacraments: let us make sure we do not forget God" ~ Pope Francis

We shout it againNever say an excuse to celebrate a sacrament!

Note

Data used in this app is crowdsourced through sacraments4u-creator app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.0

General

Release December 2, 2019
Date Added December 2, 2019
Version 1.4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Free
Find your way to your destination with turn-by-turn GPS navigation.
Android
MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Free
Join forces with other drivers nearby to outsmart traffic.
Android
Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Uber

Free
Uber is a ridesharing app for fast, reliable rides in minutes--day or night.
Android
Uber

Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Free
Plan your transit via subway and bus in NYC, DC, SF, LA, Toronto.
Android
Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping