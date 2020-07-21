Welcome to ryfi! The ryfi app works with your ryfi device to put you in control of your kids' time online. ryfi creates up to 4 new wifi networks in your house, without interfering with your existing wifi. Use your new ryfi networks in any way you like to manage your kids' screen time. Use one network for each kid, use one for a video game console, mix and match - ryfi provides the flexibility to put you in complete control of your kids' time online.

We designed ryfi to be powerful yet easy to use.

Get started in 5 minutes or less.

We made set up a breeze. No complicated configuration, no terrifying technology. Create an account, enter your device ID and you're ready to go.

ryfi is like a remote control for your kids' internet.

Turn their internet on and off with a single tap in the ryfi app. You can do this anytime and from anywhere, no need to be at home yourself. Just open the app and tap.

Easily set limits using the countdown timer.

Give your kids a set amount of time to be online using a timer. Once the time is up, ryfi turns off their internet. Using a timer takes the stress out of setting boundaries and makes it easy to manage how much time they have online.

Study Mode!

Sometimes your kids need to be online to do school work, but we all know how many distractions lurk just a click away. Turn on ryfi Study Mode with just one tap and ryfi will block some of the most distracting social media, video and gaming sites and apps. Study Mode helps your kids avoid distractions while doing schoolwork, or anytime they need a little focus boost.

Bedtime!

Ever discovered your kids in bed, lights out, but still online using a mobile phone or tablet? ryfi lets you set up a Bedtime that turns off their wifi at a time you select and keeps it off all night.

Added peace of mind with the built-in adult content filter.

ryfi blocks over 20,000 adult sites and apps automatically. Nothing to do on your part, not even a single tap is required for this one. Just enjoy the added peace of mind that comes from knowing it's less likely that your kids might stumble onto something they shouldn't see.

ryfi lets you create up to 4 networks and control each one separately. Set different Bedtimes, create timers with different amounts of time for different kids - ryfi provides the flexibility to manage each of your unique kids uniquely. Great for families with kids a few years apart who have different needs and boundaries for screen time.

ryfi - a welcome addition for any family!