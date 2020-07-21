Join or Sign In

russian language - learn russian for beginner for Android

By Go Learn French Free

Developer's Description

By Go Learn French

Learning Russian with App learn Russian- Russian language x in just a few minutes a day is possible with Russian dialogues for beginners. Follow your conversations in Russian free Russian lessons today: in a few minutes you will have already memorized the main Russian words, formed sentences with good grammar and good pronunciation, and reviewed the phrases that allow you to participate in a conversation. The dialogues are organized in a list of 30 Russian conversations to learn Russian and its irregular verbs quickly and improve vocabulary, grammar and pronunciation: effective language learning. Great beginner, child, or intermediate in Russian, whether you are in cm2, cm1 or ce2, a traveler or a busy businessman, the app meets your needs.

Discover many vocabulary of Russian organized in the form of communication to learn to read, listen, write and speak in Russian with a dictionary, a French translator, a conjugator and a state-of-the-art voice recognition technology.

Download the app today and speak Russian for the rest of your life. It's free and it's easy !

How to learn languages easily

Studying hundreds of basic words and phrases and then getting rid of Russian grammar lessons is useless. Yet this is the traditional way of learning a language.

The application starts with a basic conversation between two people. Memorize the keywords, use them to build phrases and phrases, and in the end you will be able to reconstruct the conversation. These exercises are the best way to learn the language.

- Perfect audio quality and voice professionals. Learn the right Russian pronunciation from conversations between natives.

- Learn Russian conversation, the reason why you should take this free course. It will teach you to build a basic Russian vocabulary with many names and verbs (including irregular verbs) and to speak Russian in a clear way.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1

General

Release July 21, 2020
Date Added July 21, 2020
Version 1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
