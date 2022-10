Developer's Description By Rungway

The app to meet, help and be helped on work and life questions.Reach new people and gain fresh perspectives from beyond your usual circle. Thats rungway.Got a work challenge? Something on your mind? Perhaps you could help someone else?By joining the rungway community you can: Ask a question publicly or anonymously and be matched with people who understand. Get real world, on demand advice through one-to-one conversations. Help others when it suits you, anytime, anywhere. Support people from different walks of life to build their skills and their prospects - just a few words makes a big difference! Grow your recommendations score to build trust within the rungway community. Its great when people give the thumbs up to your answers.rungway is currently available for iPhone 5 and above.Find out more at rungway.com and follow us at twitter.com/rungway