Healthy For Love!

runcobo is the top app to be a healthier. The app can track your body compositions (BMI, body fat percentage , body water , bone mass , the rate of subcutaneous fat , visceral fat levels, basal metabolism body age , muscle mass and so on)and cloud -based intelligent data analysis and tracking , providing the perfect healthy body composition analysis charts and reports At the same time the full support of the family used together , allowing you to understand the health status of the family anywhere .

In iPhone based on IOS8 , when you use our smart body scales measuring body composition , weight, percentage of body fat , fat weight, height, body mass index (BMI), height and resting calorie consumption data will be synchronized to HealthKit in .

* For your privacy and HealthKit data IMPORTANT:

1. If the user has landed , after the first application into the cloud combo , you will be asked whether you want to synchronize your body measurement data and HealthKit, you want to cloud combo written authorization to HealthKit information from HealthKit permission to read the information . Then, you can view or change these permissions in the source of HealthKit .

2. If the new registered users in the registration screen, you will be asked whether you want to synchronize your body measurement data and HealthKit, cloud combo you want to write information and authorization to read information from HealthKit permissions to HealthKit in . Then, you can view or change these permissions in the source of HealthKit .