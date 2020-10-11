Join or Sign In

run&fun for iOS

By LiveHappier Free

Developer's Description

By LiveHappier

Application only for employees of the Econocom company.

RUN&FUN is the application for running and teambuilding of the Econocom company.

You want to run with your colleagues between noon and 2PM ?

You want to play and have fun?

Whether you're a beginner or experienced runner, RUN&FUN is for you ! You dont run ? Support your team and make them earn even more points!

RUN FOR YOUR TEAM

Connects you by email and join a team colleague.

Run where you want, when you want and with whoever you want !!

All kilometers ruined through by members of your team are transformed into points and score for the final victory.

SUPPORT YOUR TEAM

Even if you dont run, support your teammates in the integrated chat application and boosts them with magical power !!

BECOME FIRST

At the end of each month, the best teams are rewarded with cup. So your overall ranking changes over time, until your team is the best in the company.

APPLE HEALTH

Connected to the application Apple Health (HealthKit), RUN&FUN can also get points from other trackers.

ADVANTAGES

The design of RUN&FUN allows you an easy handling of the application.

Customized missions add more strategy in the challenge.

You can discuss with your colleagues to motivate each other.

You have access to the statistics of all your races and to your own records.

You earn extra points for new personnel records.

A global classification in real time allows to know the position of your team.

Note: the use of GPS function can significantly reduce the level of autonomy of your battery.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.0

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 6.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
