Roidmi Technology focuses on the development of handheld wireless vacuum cleaners. The self-developed large-suction, long-life handheld wireless vacuum cleaner has a number of core technology patents and won international design awards such as IF and Red Dot, breaking the monopoly of foreign brands on high-end wireless vacuum cleaners.

Roidmi vacuum cleaner is a smart app for Roidmi handheld wireless vacuum cleaner, which is to provide users with a better experience.