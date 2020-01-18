Enjoy Our Crystal Clear VoiceRoCket Dialer is a mobile app for Android. It's operator code 52914.The RoCket Dialer helps users make international calls easier from an Android phone. The application is free to download.

After downloading and installing the RoCket Dialer, open the application and follow the simple wizard to set-up the RoCket Dialer:

VoIP Calls via Wifi, 3G / 4G, edge or UMTS.

You will just need to select the Contact you want to call or enter the number manually in the DialPad. The RoCket Dialer will take it from here.

The same RoCket dialer low rates for international calling apply if you use the RoCket dialer.

If a data connection is available the application might require a minimum amount of data traffic to update from time to time.

Application features:

Call from Android phone native Contacts

Call History

Invite

Rates