Find all genres:

Hard rock

Alternative rock

- metal music

- heavy metal music

Rock

- rock online

Rock is one of the most popular and universal musical genres. As such emerged in the twentieth century with rock and roll (or "rocanrol", as suggested by the RAE) and rockabilly of the 50's. Some music creationists, believing that "let there be rock", consider Fats Domino and his song Fat man (1949), the origin of the genre, while others think that the credit belongs to the king of rock, Elvis Presley, and his single That's All Right Mama (1954). Evolutionists, however, felt that, although it was presented as a new and fresh genre, rock drank from many sources such as rhythm and blues, country, blues, folk and even jazz. The name of the genre derives from "rocking and rolling", an originally maritime expression referring to the movement of the ships, but later used with sexual connotation in several songs of the black music, like My One Rocks Me (With One Steady Roll) of Trixie Smith (1922) or Rock It For Me by Chick Webb and Ella Fitzgerald (1938). The short version "rock and roll" was used and promoted by the American DJ Alan Freed, who baptized thus the mixture of music that he presented / displayed in a radio chain during years 50.

It is called rock or rock music to a style that emerged in the 1960s in the Anglo-Saxon world and that would mean one of the most important changes in the history of universal music. Rock has its roots in numerous musical styles that helped shape it and allowed it to evolve over time into new or more complex structures. Among these genres we can not ignore the incidence they have had, blues, country music, jazz, among others.

Born in the United States. Main influences and characteristics

Rock is born in the 50's if you understand rock and roll as part of its history. The United States is the birthplace and from which the phenomenon would spread to the rest of the world. Rock was characterized by taking elements of different musical styles to create a new style in which the rhythm, the presence of electric guitars and vocal relaxation were central elements.

In this sense, a rock band usually consists of a main guitarist, a drummer, a bass player and some other accessory musician as pianist. The singer usually does not need studies in his discipline and the more informal his style, the better. In addition, rock would be one of the first styles to clearly need the presence of electric instruments that would transform any sound into a more modern sound.

Since then rock came evolving

