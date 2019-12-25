X

roast + chop for Android

Welcome to the Roast and Chop rewards program! Sign up & download our app to start earning your rewards!

At Roast and Chop, we put a healthy and delicious spin on fast casual. Our service may be fast, but the time preparing your meal is anything but that! We slow-roast and freshly prepare our meats + veggies every day.

We pride ourselves on food transparency. That is why our vendors are plastered throughout our store. We want to do everything the right way, making sure our suppliers are humane and materials are 100% recyclable. The Roast+Chop mission is simple: Local, Natural, Sustainable. So that each customer can feel good about their meal!

