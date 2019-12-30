witness river live wallpapers on your android screen. get this live wallpapers water flows and liquid live wallpapers now. rivers provide us with food, energy, recreation, transportation routes, river live wallpapers, river sounds, and of course water for irrigation and for drinking. but where do they start and where do they end. lwp, live wallpaper. rivers begin in mountains or hills, where rain water or snowmelt collects and forms tiny streams called gullies. live river wallpaper free, flow, river, gullies either grow larger when they collect more water and become streams themselves or meet streams and add to the water already in the stream. when one stream meets another and they merge together, the smaller stream is known as a tributary. the two streams meet at a confluence. it takes many tributary streams to form a river. a river grows larger as it collects water from more tributaries. streams usually form rivers in the higher elevations of mountains and hills. this is indeed water stream and waves live wallpaper.

the areas of depression between hills or mountains are known as valleys. a river in the mountains or hills will usually have a deep and steep v-shaped valley as the fast moving water cuts away at the rock as it flows downhill. leaving the high elevations of the mountains and hills and entering the flat plains, the river slows down. once the river slows down, the pieces of sediment have a chance to fall to the river bottom and be deposited. these rocks and pebbles are worn smooth and get smaller as the water continues flowing. eventually, a river flows into another large body of water, such as an ocean, bay, or lake. the transition between river and ocean, bay or lake is known as a delta. from the mountains to the delta, a river does not just flow it changes the surface of the earth. it cuts rocks, moves boulders, and deposits sediments, constantly attempting to carve away all of the mountains in its path. the goal of the river is to create a wide, flat valley where it can flow smoothly towards the ocean.

