retrofit magazine for iOS

By Magzter Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Magzter Inc.

retrofit is the first print and online publication dedicated to providing the information, tools, and insight to help building professionals renovate existing commercial, institutional, and industrial structures into cost effective, energy-efficient spaces that meet the dynamic needs of todays owners and tenants.

Magazine Subscriptions are available for purchase inside this app.

Three months subscription - $6.99 (automatically renewed until canceled)

Six months subscription - $7.99 (automatically renewed until canceled)

One year subscription - $6.99 (automatically renewed until canceled)

Your subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

Your iTunes account will automatically be charged at the same price for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period unless you change your subscription preferences in your account settings.

You can manage your subscriptions through your account settings after purchase on your device.

No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period.

Please visit http://www.magzter.com/ns/privacy-policy.html for our Privacy Policy and http://www.magzter.com/ns/terms_condition.html for our Terms & Conditions

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.0

General

Release August 23, 2020
Date Added August 23, 2020
Version 7.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

