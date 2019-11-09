Time travel with Retro-spective!

Retro-spective gives you the ability to view what a location looked like in the past.

Use the map to find locations and retro-spectives from history.

To unlock a venue, you must physically be at that location on the map. Once you are there, you can click on the pin and unlock the augmented reality retro-spective view. Use the compass on the view to stand in the correct direction.

If using 'Slide' mode, use the slider at the bottom of the location view to travel back in time to what the location looked like in the past. If using 'Direction' mode, just turn your phone in that direction the old photo magically appears. In both modes, the retro photo is dynamically overlaid over your own phone's camera view...right before your eyes!

Also featuring a 'Run/Drive' mode for when you can't look through your phone, but still want to know about all the locations in your path. Just turn it on, go for a run or drive and the app will speak the historical information when you're in range of a location!

There's more...with the retro-spective app, you can learn the history of the location you visited, save the venue to your camera roll and share with others!

We currently have locations in Pennsylvania, New York City and in Finland. More and more retro-spective locations are being added all the time, so grab the app now to receive all the updates.

If you are a business, city official or historical society and are interested in adding a venue to the app, please contact us at info@dvelopd.net. Unlike other apps out there, we are trying to build this app with the best user experience and venues, so it is critical that we add them the right way through Dvelopd.

Dvelopd would like to give a special thank you to Luke Donmoyer on helping us out with the Android development!