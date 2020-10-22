Join or Sign In

restelliartco. for iOS

By Into The Net S.r.l. Free

Developer's Description

By Into The Net S.r.l.

Restelliartco. works of pop art and urban art immediately on the walls of the home thanks to the magic of augmented reality.

Restelliarco. is an augmented reality app that lets you:

to access the catalog of works in our gallery (Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Banksy, ecc) quickly and easily;

have detailed information on each of them and on the artists;

display them on the walls of your home or any other environment through a fun system which creates perfect reality;

store the compositions created in the gallery and share them with your friends through any messaging application or social network;

keep in contact with us by subscribing to our newsletter and turn on push notifications that will update you on the gallery's activity, focused on the research of pop art and urban art from the 50s until today.

Operating instructions: bring the colors of contemporary art to your home through the magic of augmented reality

When we consider the idea of qualifying an environment of our daily life with a work of art, the same problem always arises: will it be the right size? Will the colors and style be compatible with the context?

Our augmented reality app puts an end to every possible doubt in a simple and intuitive way. Just a few steps are required to create perfect furnishing simulations:

choose a work from our catalog and click the Decorate button

take a picture of the area where you would like to place it

the app will provide for the insertion on a perfect scale with the dimensions of the room.

See how easy it is, all you have to do is start experimenting.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
