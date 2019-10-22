X

resound music for iOS

By Vertigo Media, Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Vertigo Media, Inc.

Resound connects people to experience worship music and life together in real time.

Link your Apple Music or Spotify Premium account to find songs, build playlists, and listen along with others. Your fellow users listen live through their own Apple Music or Spotify Premium accounts.

Share your music with the option to layer in live video and/or audio to enhance the moment.

Receive real-time feedback from users through live commenting.

Connect with others to tune into their live sessions and discover new music and moments.

Share and post your favorite songs, artists, albums, and playlists.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.110.17

General

Release October 22, 2019
Date Added October 22, 2019
Version 2.110.17

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Tunigo Play

Free
Find playlists for any mood, event, or occasion, read the latest news of interest, and discover new music.
iOS
Tunigo Play

Tuner Radio Plus

Free
Best Mp3 Mp4 Muisc Player.
iOS
Tuner Radio Plus

VOZEE

Free
VOZEE is a app that can download music from your personal Onedrive and Dropbox Drive.
iOS
VOZEE

MintBeat Music

Free
Best Music Player.
iOS
MintBeat Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping