resident zombie evil royal for Android

By karlinstudiogame Free

Developer's Description

By karlinstudiogame

animals and zombie apocalypse want to conquer the land royal our hero who grew up in hold home in the jungle he is hopelessly alone but lived quietly soon a lot of zombies attack the land .

he find himself in an unexpected battle with the zombie apocalypse

the conflict with the evil zombies will get moor serious

our hero ask your help to defeat the zombie apocalypse and win the big royal battle

shoot and kill the zombie and don t forget your guns and weapons

you can choose from an arsenal of powerful.

the world war with the zombies has begun and FBS is shooting fire between our hero leon and the zombies in an amusing gun games

enjoy this legendary war against the zombies

it is a super game that can help you learn how to shoot using guns and weapons

go to fight the dangerous zombies and kill al of the .the zombie want to take you royal . do your best and take the best strategies to survive your home .

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release October 30, 2019
Date Added October 30, 2019
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

