repowermap.org is an initiative to motivate people to use renewable energies and energy efficiency measures by making visible examples in each person's neighbourhood on an interactive map.ABOUT THE INITIATIVEHave you installed a renewable energy system or have you constructed an energy efficient building? Add your example to the map to make it visible and inspire others to take action as well - each example is important! By adding your installation or building to the map, the positive effects of your activities are multiplied: apart from being a smart solution on its own, you give thereby also inspiration to others in your neighbourhood to do the same.A broad network of NGOs, renewable energy and energy efficiency associations, local authorities and regions who share the common objective of protecting the climate and promoting sustainable energy use participate in this initiative and make the map known in common. repowermap.org is a non-profit initiative. The development of this app has been supported by the European Union through the Intelligent Energy Europe Programme. FEATURES OF THE APP FOR ADDING INSTALLATIONS/BUILDINGS AND RELATED INFORMATION With the app, you can navigate easily to your current position to add a renewable energy installation or an energy efficient building on the map. Any type of renewable energy system can be added, for producing electricity, for heating, for providing hot water, or for cooling, whether it provides energy for a building, for infrastructure, to the grid or to a district heating or district cooling system: Photovoltaic (PV) panels, concentrated solar power, solar thermal installations, geothermal (ground source) heat pumps, hydrothermal (water source) heat pumps, aerothermal (air source) heat pumps, other geothermal installations, biogas plants, wood energy systems, other bioenergy systems, hydropower installations, wind turbines and wind farms, or ocean energy installations. Energy efficient buildings, whether newly built or renovated, can be added to the map as well. You can add pictures, comments about experiences made, and information about the installing company, the planning company, the architect or the manufacturer as contact persons. You can see which sites you have already uploaded in a list or through a map filter setting. If you are thinking about installing a renewable energy system, constructing an energy efficient building or renovating a building, you can add it as a planned project to the map. When doing so, you can indicate what kind of support you are looking for or what questions you have. You can also make known site visits or other events related to renewable energies or energy efficiency on the map.FEATURES OF THE APP FOR LOOKING FOR INFORMATION More than 50000 real-world examples are already on the map. Get inspiration from examples nearby or discover and learn from examples across borders. Customize the map to view only specific technologies or categories of information or to filter for specific companies or keywords. See short descriptions, pictures, contact details to companies involved, and further information. Learn about local site visit events or other events. Find on the map planned projects and specific requests for provision of services or other support.DISCLAIMERThe sole responsibility for the content of this app lies with the authors of the content. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the European Union or the partners carrying out or supporting this mapping initiative. Neither these partners, the EASME nor the European Commission are responsible for any use that may be made of the information contained therein.SIDE NOTESOnly works with iOS 6 or above.Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.JOIN THE INITIATIVE TODAY!Add examples, talk about your experiences or spread the word.Think globally, act locally!