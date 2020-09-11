Join or Sign In

replaier golf for iOS

By FeSt Application Free

Developer's Description

By FeSt Application

Looking for more fun in putting training? Here you will find it! Simply place your iPhone by the hole and start putting. The app automatically counts your successful attempts - and your misses. How many times can you hole the ball in a row?

Using the latest technology, the app is able to automatically recognize the path of the ball during putting. Did the ball fall or did it miss the hole? Let the app count how many times you can hole the ball in a row.

Try to get to the top of the leaderboards! Challenge your friends! Fight for your personal achievements!

Just have more fun with your putting training!

Features:

* Counting of putting attempts, success, and failure.

* The scoreboard shows you: How many putts have you made in total? How many consecutive hits do you currently have? And how long was your longest streak?

* Win awards and climb the highscore lists for the longest streak!

* Automatic detection of the hole, the ball and the hits.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 11, 2020
Date Added September 11, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

