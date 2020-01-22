renon bluetooth smart watch have a fashion & exclusive style.
1. Activity tracking, sleep monitor, call&sms notification, sedentary alarm, remote capture, anti-lost function, make interactive.
2. IPS Touch full round screen
3. Chipset: MTK2502C-ARM7
4. Static and dynamic heart rate monitor mode
5. smart watch Support about 40 different countries language
6. BT 3.0+4.0, compatible with IOS 8.0 or above
7. Support siri talk if connect with iphone
8. The program integrates Apple Health applications
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.