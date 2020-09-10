Join or Sign In

remove unwanted object from photo for Android

By bestphotoapps Free

Developer's Description

By bestphotoapps

Remove Unwanted object from photo is an app that offers you all the tools you need to efficiently remove unwanted content from your photos.

PixelRetouch , photo editor is just what you need to quickly turn your photos into perfectly clear stories.

With only a few touches of your fingers, all blemishes and distracting objects simply vanish from your photos.

What you can do with Pixel Retouch: object remover :

- telephone wires and posts, power lines;

- surface breaks and scratches both straight and curved;

- photobombers, scalado remove, and object remover;

- pimples and skin blemishes with lunapic photo editor;

- retouching human-made objects like stop lights, street signs, trash cans;

- whatever you feel is spoiling your photos.

- Remove Unwanted Objects with Life In LoFi Touch.

What magic can you do with remove unwanted object from photo?

* Remove telephone wires and posts, power lines

* Remove surface breaks and scratchesboth straight and curved

* Remove photobombers

* Remove pimples and skin blemishes

* Remove human-made objects like stop lights, street signs, trash cans

* Remove whatever you feel is spoiling your photos

You can use Selection tools to select and then automatically remove unwanted details from the photo. Or you can use the Clone tool to manually copy detail from one part of the frame to another.

Make unwanted objects vanish right before your eyes by just marking them.

With Blemish Remover, you can touch any minor blemish once to remove it forever.

FREE 100% to enjoy it

Do not forget to rate 5 because we deserve it!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 10.1.0

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 10.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 8
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

