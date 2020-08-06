NOTE: This app requires a remote.it account that can be created by visiting www.remote.it

remote.it for Android is a companion application for www.remote.it web application. This app provides secure connections to your networked devices, even over cellular data connections. Use popular connection handlers such as VNC Viewer, Microsoft Remote Desktop Client, Termius and popular mobile web browsers. Eliminate port forwarding!

Key benefits of remote.it:

* Connect to networked devices

* No Port Forwarding

* Secure network connections with no open ports

* Works over cellular data connections, even when no IPs are available

Service defaults include HTTP(s), SSH, TCP, RDP, VNC, and NX Witness.

Before using this app, please visit www.remote.it to create your account, add your devices, and define your connection services.