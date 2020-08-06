Join or Sign In

remote.it for Android

By remot3.it Free

Developer's Description

By remot3.it

NOTE: This app requires a remote.it account that can be created by visiting www.remote.it

remote.it for Android is a companion application for www.remote.it web application. This app provides secure connections to your networked devices, even over cellular data connections. Use popular connection handlers such as VNC Viewer, Microsoft Remote Desktop Client, Termius and popular mobile web browsers. Eliminate port forwarding!

Key benefits of remote.it:

* Connect to networked devices

* No Port Forwarding

* Secure network connections with no open ports

* Works over cellular data connections, even when no IPs are available

Service defaults include HTTP(s), SSH, TCP, RDP, VNC, and NX Witness.

Before using this app, please visit www.remote.it to create your account, add your devices, and define your connection services.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
