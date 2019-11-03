X

Releaf is a free tool to help you track, learn from, and improve your use of cannabis & CBD. Learn which products and administration types are most effective for your use and treatment.

- Log feelings & side-effects you experience.

- Use the notebook for any thoughts or ideas you have during your session.

- Easily compare which strains, products, and formulations are helping your symptoms best.

- View & share intelligent reports with budtenders, doctors, friends, and family members to find the cannabis that works best for each of your specific symptoms.

- Book consultations with certified cannabis physicians to discuss your treatment results & options

- Participate in first-of-its-kind research with leading researchers & universities around the world to create evidence based data on the effectiveness of cannabis & CBD as medicine.

- For more information, please visit www.releafapp.com

