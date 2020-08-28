Sign in to add and modify your software
the game wed most like to unwind with
- NME
like a deep, centering breath in the corner of a quiet museum
- Eurogamer
Fresh technical drawing aesthetics meet elegantly designed logic challenges in this minimalist puzzle title with just a dash of colour.
A logic puzzle game, Reky marries an elegance of design with an architectural minimalist aesthetic to create an experience that is fresh, stylish and satisfyingly challenging. Using the one-finger touch controls, the player interacts with the different puzzle elements of each level, shifting and moving them in order to create a path to the goal. Everything in the game is simple and functional, with only cubes, lines, exits, portals and a dash of colour used to create a large variety of brain-teasing challenges.
Elegant logic puzzles, escalating to extreme challenge levels
Aesthetics inspired by architectural minimalism
Touch-optimized and designed to be played with one finger
Crystal clear visuals, optimized for iPhone/iPad displays
Portrait and landscape
96 levels and 22 achievements