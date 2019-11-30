Everything in this app was designed with offline in mind. Being able to use this app when there's no Internet is the top priority when making any design decisions. It currently pre-downloads text posts, images (including gifs, videos, and imgur albums), and reddit comments, for offline use. You can also schedule the app to download at specified times during the day.

This app is COMPLETELY FREE and has NO ADS! The limited screen-size on handhold devices are too valuable to display ads. (In-app purchase is for optional themes.)

We are actively working on this app. Please visit /r/RedditOffline for discussions and feature requests.

This app is not official. It has no affiliations with reddit.com.