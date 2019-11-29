"reco-ru" is camera app for seeing photos and time-lapse with map.
Use reco-ru to:
- Take photos at regular intervals
- See photos later
- See map with maker that you took photos at location
- Make time-lapse videos with photos
- Save time-lapse videos to your device
- See map with marker animation
- Can save Screen-Recording video
reco-ru has App-In-Purchase.
By Purchasing "Full Function", below functions are available.
- Ad free
- More options for record time
- More options for image quality
- Can change screen brightness
reco-ru is available with devices installed iOS 10 or later
We had been tested for operation are the following devices.
- iPhone5
- iPhone5s
- iPhone6
- iPhone6s
- iPhone7
- iPhone7 Plus
- iPad Pro
About reco-ru's battery usage
- When reco-ru is shooting, it may consume a large amount of battery by frequently accessing GPS
- Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.
