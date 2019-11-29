X

reco-ru for iOS

By Rei-Frontier Free

Developer's Description

By Rei-Frontier

"reco-ru" is camera app for seeing photos and time-lapse with map.

Use reco-ru to:

- Take photos at regular intervals

- See photos later

- See map with maker that you took photos at location

- Make time-lapse videos with photos

- Save time-lapse videos to your device

- See map with marker animation

- Can save Screen-Recording video

reco-ru has App-In-Purchase.

By Purchasing "Full Function", below functions are available.

- Ad free

- More options for record time

- More options for image quality

- Can change screen brightness

reco-ru is available with devices installed iOS 10 or later

We had been tested for operation are the following devices.

- iPhone5

- iPhone5s

- iPhone6

- iPhone6s

- iPhone7

- iPhone7 Plus

- iPad Pro

About reco-ru's battery usage

- When reco-ru is shooting, it may consume a large amount of battery by frequently accessing GPS

- Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release November 29, 2019
Date Added November 29, 2019
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 and watchOS 3.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments.
iOS
Instagram

VLC for Mobile

Free
Play all your movies, shows, and music in most formats directly without conversion.
iOS
VLC for Mobile

Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

Free
Make the highest quality movies, different from anything you've seen.
iOS
Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Free
FotoRus - THE All-In-One Photo App you will ever need.
iOS
FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping