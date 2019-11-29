"reco-ru" is camera app for seeing photos and time-lapse with map.

Use reco-ru to:

- Take photos at regular intervals

- See photos later

- See map with maker that you took photos at location

- Make time-lapse videos with photos

- Save time-lapse videos to your device

- See map with marker animation

- Can save Screen-Recording video

reco-ru has App-In-Purchase.

By Purchasing "Full Function", below functions are available.

- Ad free

- More options for record time

- More options for image quality

- Can change screen brightness

reco-ru is available with devices installed iOS 10 or later

We had been tested for operation are the following devices.

- iPhone5

- iPhone5s

- iPhone6

- iPhone6s

- iPhone7

- iPhone7 Plus

- iPad Pro

About reco-ru's battery usage

- When reco-ru is shooting, it may consume a large amount of battery by frequently accessing GPS

- Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.