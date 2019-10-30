Realquantum is the premier mobile productivity booster for commercial real estate appraisers.

Each open assignment in the realquantum web app is available for you on the mobile app.

You can take photos and make notes using voice to text, or (if youre old-school) by typing them.

Timeline: Photos and notes are organized in an intuitive timeline. This helps you recall your walk through a property and remember things you may not have noted.

Photos include geolocation, the direction you were facing and time stamp great for Yellow Book (US Federal Government) appraisal reports.

Use the freeform sketch pad to write notes or draw sketches using your finger or Apple Pencil (on supported iPads).

All photos and notes are uploaded automatically to your web app so you have everything ready when you get back to your computer.