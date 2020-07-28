realestateview.com.au - The place to find your place. A great way to finding your next house or apartment, easy.

Search thousands of properties to buy or rent, view property data like median house price or see what schools, train stations or restaurants are close to you.

Make Saturday house hunting a breeze - once youve shortlisted your favourite properties, get a list of inspection times and upcoming auctions

Features of the app:

- Search and view thousands of properties to buy or rent across Australia

- Overlay Map View with points of interest

- Shortlist your favourite properties

- View the most up to date sales and auction results

- Call or email a real estate agent directly from your phone

An experience made for your Android device, search the latest available properties anywhere, anytime. Refine your search by;

- Location

- Price

- Property type

- Home features

- And more

This real estate app offers an engaging experience with beautiful photos, floor plans and property details. Quickly and easily phone or email a real estate agent. Browse through homes directly from the map, view recently sold properties and quickly compare similar homes for sale.

Get all the information and contact details you need to make the right decision on the property you want. The view.com.au app is the easiest, most pleasing way to get property listings and data anywhere, anytime.

Send your suggestions or feedback to: android@view.com.au