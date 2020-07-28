Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

realestateview.com.au - Buy & Rent Property for Android

By realestateVIEW.com.au Free

Developer's Description

By realestateVIEW.com.au

realestateview.com.au - The place to find your place. A great way to finding your next house or apartment, easy.

Search thousands of properties to buy or rent, view property data like median house price or see what schools, train stations or restaurants are close to you.

Make Saturday house hunting a breeze - once youve shortlisted your favourite properties, get a list of inspection times and upcoming auctions

Features of the app:

- Search and view thousands of properties to buy or rent across Australia

- Overlay Map View with points of interest

- Shortlist your favourite properties

- View the most up to date sales and auction results

- Call or email a real estate agent directly from your phone

An experience made for your Android device, search the latest available properties anywhere, anytime. Refine your search by;

- Location

- Price

- Property type

- Home features

- And more

This real estate app offers an engaging experience with beautiful photos, floor plans and property details. Quickly and easily phone or email a real estate agent. Browse through homes directly from the map, view recently sold properties and quickly compare similar homes for sale.

Get all the information and contact details you need to make the right decision on the property you want. The view.com.au app is the easiest, most pleasing way to get property listings and data anywhere, anytime.

Send your suggestions or feedback to: android@view.com.au

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.5

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 2.2.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now