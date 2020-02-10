X

real organ instrument for Android

By benanapp Free

Developer's Description

By benanapp

Org most enjoyable experience for Android!

* Actual body doyamayacanz enjoy piano rhythms are bringing with you ..

* Real-org is bringing you a very enjoyable rhythm.

* You can play multiple notes at the same time.

To play live music.

features:

* HD view

* Multitouch feature

* Multitouch feature the opportunity to hear multiple notes at the same time ...

* Note Polyphonic

* Full keyboard

* Studio quality sound

* An excellent real piano / keyboard set

* 5 octave

* Play in Loop

* Works with all screen resolutions - Mobile Phone and Tablet (HD Video)

- free

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.0

General

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 1.5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping