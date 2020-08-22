Join or Sign In

real car drift simulator 2020 for Android

By Funny Play Games Free

Developer's Description

By Funny Play Games

You have found the best and most comprehensive real car drift game on mobile.

NOW;

Enjoy the action-packed escape and chase!

Features of real car drift simulator 2020:

HIGH SPEED DRIVING

Race at high speeds and enjoy in the mega ramps! Gain full control of your virtual vehicle! Become a professional in the police chase and impress your friends!

HIGH QUALITY GRAPHICS

Enjoy the cutting edge 3D graphics with realistically created environments.

YOU ARE IN CONTROL

Control your car as you like.

Choose Steering Wheel, Buttons, Gyro or even Joystick.

MULTIPLE CAMERA ANGLES

Race through traffic with Top or Back camera, or just dive into the action with Hood camera.

Each camera angle offers a unique driving experience.

KEY FEATURES

- Stunning 3D graphics

- Smooth and realistic driving

- 5 game modes: Racing, Arcade, Drift, Fun, Custom

- 10 different color cars

- Upgradeable Speed, Acceleration, Handling, Braking options

- The best real car drift game on mobile!

- The most contentious game of 2020!

Race through realistic city with high-performance new cars in this awesome car driving game. Download the best FREE drift chasing simulation game ever to feel the joy of chasing in the city!

Your views and suggestions are important for us..

Please, feel free to email us at burakcakmak.ce@gmail.com and let us know from you so we can continue to bring you the best experiences and updates!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
