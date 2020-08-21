Bring the University of Oxfords historic musical instruments to life.

Play an Amati violin by moving your arm in a bowing motion. Blow into the microphone to sound the Beale Trumpet, once belonging to the trumpeter to Oliver Cromwell. Play the iconic Bressan Recorder from 1720, and pluck the strings of an 19th century guitar.

re-sOUnd presents instruments from the Bate Collection of Musical Instruments and the Ashmolean Museum. Each instrument was taken out of its case and recorded in the studio. Unique interfaces utilising sensors and the touchscreen enable you to easily play in tune even if youve never touched an instrument before.

Features:

- learn about the history of each instrument

- listen to skilled musicians playing them

- play in tune with simple actions using EZ mode

- play bespoke interfaces designed to mimic the real instruments

- play in Matrix mode by moving your finger across a grid with pitch in the x direction and volume in the y

- play each instrument with a piano interface.

- discover how to play every available note with the note guide

This app features instruments from the University of Oxford's Bate Collection of Musical Instruments and the Ashmolean Museum. It was funded by the University's IT Innovation Fund and developed by IT Services in collaboration with the Music Faculty.