rapid.app supercharges the mortgage loan process by eliminating the paper chase and improving communication between You, your Loan Officer and support team which results in a mortgage process we call "Lending Perfected" - Fast. Efficient. Uncomplicated.
Key Features:
Faster Closings - improved communication and a paper-free process means your loan is ready to close in record time
Real-time Loan Status - know where you loan is in the mortgage process 24x7x365
Mobile Document Scanning - upload your documentation right in the app
Quick Communication to & from your Loan Officer - push alerts and reminders to ensure your loan closes asap
Realtor Connection - keeps your Realtor in the loop during the loan process automagically!
Mortgage Calculator* - compare loan programs to help you determine which option is best for you, calculate savings or cost of refinancing your mortgage
*The rapid.app mortgage calculator allows you to test and view mortgage loan scenarios but does not replace the role of your Loan Officer; whose primary goal is to design a mortgage solution tailored to your specific financial situation, needs and goals.