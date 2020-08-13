Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

rapid.app by Cason Home Loans for Android

By J Virgil Free

Developer's Description

By J Virgil

rapid.app supercharges the mortgage loan process by eliminating the paper chase and improving communication between You, your Loan Officer and support team which results in a mortgage process we call "Lending Perfected" - Fast. Efficient. Uncomplicated.

Key Features:

Faster Closings - improved communication and a paper-free process means your loan is ready to close in record time

Real-time Loan Status - know where you loan is in the mortgage process 24x7x365

Mobile Document Scanning - upload your documentation right in the app

Quick Communication to & from your Loan Officer - push alerts and reminders to ensure your loan closes asap

Realtor Connection - keeps your Realtor in the loop during the loan process automagically!

Mortgage Calculator* - compare loan programs to help you determine which option is best for you, calculate savings or cost of refinancing your mortgage

*The rapid.app mortgage calculator allows you to test and view mortgage loan scenarios but does not replace the role of your Loan Officer; whose primary goal is to design a mortgage solution tailored to your specific financial situation, needs and goals.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 20.4.0

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 20.4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now