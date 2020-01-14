The free radio SAW app offers you music nonstop, top information and the best comedies! Choose from 9 different online radio stations: From radio SAW New Releases, 2000s, 90s, 80s, 70, Rock Music, German to Party! And of course, also the live stream of radio SAW is included, the most popular private radio station in the East of Germany!

With this app you get the most important information, the fastest traffic reports (from A2 to A9) and latest information about speed traps directly to your mobile phone.

radio SAW 4.0: This is quite easy navigation, a new layout and a lot of fun! Mark your favorite artists and do not miss a song. We will inform you on request, just before your favorite star is running on one of Webchannels of radio SAW.

On this app you can listen to all the music online radio platform saw-musikwelt.de. Just choose your favorite Stream:

- Radio SAW

- Radio SAW-News: The most popular chart songs!

- Radio SAW-2000: The best songs of the new millennium!

- Radio SAW-90: Best of 90s!

- Radio SAW-80er: Best of 80s!

- Radio SAW-70er: Best of 70s!

- Radio SAW Rock: Best of Classic Rock!

- Radio SAW German: The best German songs!

- Radio SAW Party: The most popular party songs!

If you have a question, feel free to directly contact our listeners service, always there for your around the clock.

You can listen to radio SAW over any WiFi, 3G or EDGE connection. For cost reasons, users of the radio SAW app should have an unlimited data plan.