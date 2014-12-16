Checking junior and other alpine ski race times on the mountain can be a challenge. Slow web sites and intermittent connectivity on the mountain can make checking times rough. racetime is an app that allows you to check live-timing quickly. The app downloads the minimum amount of data possible such that you can see results as quickly as possible. The favorites feature allows you to mark a race you're interested in and on that day, racetime will automatically fetch updated timing for that race. When you go to check timing, if you have no connectivity, you'll be able to look at the results for the last time racetime fetched the info.This is the first release of racetime but we've got lots of improvements planned for the future. Currently NASTAR races are not supported but we're working on it. Don't forget to install updates when they come out! Check out web site and if you have feature ideas send them in.