queues for iOS

By Queues Corporation Free

Starting from the heart of Atlanta at Georgia Tech, queues is a Georgia Tech start up that uses crowdsourcing to provide the wait times for your favorite food vendors on campus.

queues is only as strong as its queuemunity which means that if you want the wait times at your favorite vendors to be more accurate you have to get your friends using queues too.

Every week our developers at queues work on a weekly update to the app adding features and making improvements based on your feedback.

If you have any questions, comments, want specific features added or are interested in joining team queues you can reach our team at queuesappfeedback@gmail.com

Make sure you share queues with your friends.

What's new in version 2.0

Release October 12, 2019
Date Added October 12, 2019
Version 2.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
