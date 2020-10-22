qilo is a cloud based software to drive company objectives for faster growth.

Our AI driven Performance Enablement solution has helped our customers create a culture of performance and enhance execution towards their strategic initiatives, IT and Non-IT projects, Sales, Marketing & Operational Goals and KPIs.

Here's how we add value for you:

1) Drive Performance Accountability, not just measure-AI driven Real Time data on performance contribution

2) Align Priorities Demolishing silos and unifying One Goal

3) Agile In adapting to dynamic business models and competitive threats

4) Enable Performance Build a culture of execution

5) Build Capability Continuous feedback to enhance talent quality

6) Our science -qilos 13 D model on building high performance culture

Note: qilo app is designed for use by qilos customers and requires authorize log-in credentials.