Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

qilo for iOS

By QILO TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED Free

Developer's Description

By QILO TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED

qilo is a cloud based software to drive company objectives for faster growth.

Our AI driven Performance Enablement solution has helped our customers create a culture of performance and enhance execution towards their strategic initiatives, IT and Non-IT projects, Sales, Marketing & Operational Goals and KPIs.

Here's how we add value for you:

1) Drive Performance Accountability, not just measure-AI driven Real Time data on performance contribution

2) Align Priorities Demolishing silos and unifying One Goal

3) Agile In adapting to dynamic business models and competitive threats

4) Enable Performance Build a culture of execution

5) Build Capability Continuous feedback to enhance talent quality

6) Our science -qilos 13 D model on building high performance culture

Note: qilo app is designed for use by qilos customers and requires authorize log-in credentials.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.52

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.0.52

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now