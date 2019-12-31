X

pup-pic for iOS

By Allison Schultz $1.99

Developer's Description

By Allison Schultz

Out interesting the interesting!

USE THIS APP ALONGSIDE LOTS OF TREATS!

Enjoy this paid version for more capabilities than the free version and NO ADS! Scroll through sounds and tap to see what your pup(s) enjoy(s) and what makes them look. Snap a pic! You can take selfies with your pup(s) as well! Touch to focus and rotate your phone into landscape or portrait for rotated photos.

If you have a fancy camera already, tap the music icon and a screen will show up with just the sound buttons.

GOOD LUCK!!!

Let us know in the reviews what sounds you like and what sounds you would like to see added!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments.
iOS
Instagram

VLC for Mobile

Free
Play all your movies, shows, and music in most formats directly without conversion.
iOS
VLC for Mobile

Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

Free
Make the highest quality movies, different from anything you've seen.
iOS
Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Free
FotoRus - THE All-In-One Photo App you will ever need.
iOS
FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping