~2016 Edison Awards Finalist~The intuitive, ubiquitous nature of Smartstones allows students almost effortless opportunities to communicate. Patrick M, Special Education Teacher, CaliforniaSwipe to speak. Revolutionary technology for people with communication challenges including Autism, Aspergers, ALS, stroke, Aphasias, and other conditions which result in temporary or permanent verbal communication challenges.Smartstones :prose is the worlds first gesture-to-speech app. It is a gesture powered AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) app, enabling you to speak and display phrases aloud with gestures as simple as a single tap or swipe, and as complex as multiswipe and shape gestures. Create a library of words, phrases, or messages to 31 gestures, in 27 languages. :prose is compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple Watch. It is also compatible with Smartstones TouchCanvas area - Draw a shape with your finger. :prose detects your gesture, flashes corresponding text and reads it aloud. Your settings - Edit the phrase and color associated with each gesture, and change voice pitch and dialect.Gestures (31 included) Swipes (Up, Down, Left, Right, Diagonal) Swipe & Hold (Up, Down, Left, Right, Diagonal) Touches (Tap, Double Tap, Tap & Hold) Arrows (Up, Down, Left, Right) Zig Zags (Z, N, , Backwards Z) Shapes (Triangle, Square, Diamond, Circle)Gesturing Tips Keep angles sharp and lines as straight as possible for the highest accuracy. Your gesture can be as big or small as you want. Draw anywhere within the canvas area above the two buttons. If youre using one hand, try gesturing with your thumb in the corner or side of the canvas! For Tap & Hold and Swipe & Hold gestures, hold for at least one second. Speech will start when you release your finger.