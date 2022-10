Developer's Description By Junto3

Proggy is a community networking and news app for the progressive community. More than social networking, Proggy helps the progressive community organize around candidates and causes. Organize for a local cause or organize for a candidate in an upcoming election.Proggy is also to meet like-minded people. Search by state, city, candidate or by other Proggy profiles. Proggy is also a great way for campaigns to do outreach in places where they don't have physical offices. Organize house meetings, events and targeted cause-related efforts.