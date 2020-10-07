profile border maker - highlight icon & bios

What is about in app?

In this app, providing lots of profile border frames, highlight cover icons and cool bios,

This profile border app totally free and very easy to use..

You just open a app:

for frames

you select any frame which is you most like it.

Than you select your profile picture.

Then after set up your pic on frame. And also available all frame in bottom at you change it..

Then click on save button.

And edited picture save in gallery automatically.

And then you ready to set your profile picture with border. And set it..

for highlight icon

open and select any icon

click it to open one box in which share option. feed,direct and story

automatically download in your gallery.

for bios

click on bio

select your favorite bio and press on copy button

open your social media app and paste our bio

This app is totally free so you just install and use it..

Share App Infotech,