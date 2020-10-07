Join or Sign In

profile border editor -highlight cover for insta for Android

By shareapp Free

Developer's Description

By shareapp

Profile Border editor Highlight Cover and cool bios

WHAT IS THIS APP ABOUT?

Our new profile border editor for Instagram is a profile maker app for profile picture.It will help you create unique frame for Instagram profile picture to add a special touch to your profile.Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps these days. And the most important look of your profile are your profile picture. So, you're in the right place to change your old profile look and create an interesting Instagram profile.With this amazing frames,icon,bio you can get colorful frames.

everything is free.

This app contains 100+ unique Frame which make your profile picture very special and beautiful. And we also add some latest highlight.

purpose :

we providing lots of trending bio,different different icon which can be useful for you to set in highlight for your Social media, and we also provide some unique frame which can help you to change look of your profile.

This Profile Border editor app help you create the same effect with perfect vibrant color around your profile picture.

How to use:

Frame :

1) open our application

2) click on frames and select your favorite frame

3) click your image via camera and you can select your image via gallery

4) crop and adjust your pic in frame and save it

5) open your social media and change your profile with saved pic

Bio :

1) open our application

2) click on bio

3)select your favorite bio and press on copy button

4)open your social media app and paste our bio

5) now check your bio is shining in your social media

Thank you, for your lovely support don't forget to share your opinion with us. we are waiting for your review.we are always here for fulfill our users demand. share your ideas and complains on our email address. keep supporting us.

thank you

Share App Infotech,

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.5

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.7.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
