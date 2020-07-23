The platform offers a variety of educational services to many groups of society, whether students of the national system or the international system, university students and many different training courses.

p2: For the great importance that is the job of training in general and educational training for school students in particular, a professor of educational institution has taken great care in it, and this means training the largest number of groups of society in order to develop and develop their skills using the latest information technology. We have tried in this application to address a topic that touches a new aspect of e-learning, which is educational digital platforms and its role in developing distance education, where the importance, goals and types of distance education were highlighted, in addition to highlighting university students and graduates through courses that qualify for the labor market