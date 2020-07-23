Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

professor - for iOS

By Amer aljarab'ah Free

Developer's Description

By Amer aljarab'ah

The platform offers a variety of educational services to many groups of society, whether students of the national system or the international system, university students and many different training courses.

p2: For the great importance that is the job of training in general and educational training for school students in particular, a professor of educational institution has taken great care in it, and this means training the largest number of groups of society in order to develop and develop their skills using the latest information technology. We have tried in this application to address a topic that touches a new aspect of e-learning, which is educational digital platforms and its role in developing distance education, where the importance, goals and types of distance education were highlighted, in addition to highlighting university students and graduates through courses that qualify for the labor market

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now