Intelligent Piano Keyboard, bring you an immersive experience via multiple piano tone, smart guidance and massive pop songs anytime and anywhere!

Core Functions of Pro Piano__

Realistic Piano Simulator

#NO Ads#: All for Keyboard

#Touch Screen#: keyboard for iPhone, always be with you

#88 Keys Piano Keyboard#: cover all pitches

#Pedal incl.#: Total simulation of piano

#Octave Setting#: The users can move an octave keys on piano keyboard according to the music score

#Size Setting#: The users can adjust the piano key size through the "plus"& "minus" buttons. The keyboard can be displayed up to 16 keys, and 7 keys at least

#Single/Double Row Mode of Keyboards#: Keyboard can be adjusted to the double row mode, especially for the high & low spectrum or left & right hands

#Metronome#: To help you beat the exact tempo, BPM limit is 10-400

#Record#: The best midi recorder in APP Store for creative users or music composer

Fantastic sound

#Powerful Team#: To create a unique harmony for each song, and to bring a amazing feelings for users who love piano keyboard, our professionals do a lot!

#Bravo Tone#: For pursuing the perfect keyboard sound, our company has invested heavily in seeking and producing a series of professional sound sources.

#Professional# Timbre

1.alicia's keys: This tone samples the Yamaha C3 Neo Piano, which is worth more than 100k USD. It is especially suitable for lyric music, singers like Adele, Charlie Puth, Jay Chou use it for composition.

2.Nord Stage 3": This timbre samples the Nord Stage 3 Keyboards, a live-accomp. keyboard used on singing programs like "The Voice of China".

#Funny# Timbre

1.Folk Piano of USC: This timbre is made by electronic technology (midi) after obtaining the soundtracking by sampling Electronic Piano. Best with headphones connect.

2.Ghost Piano: This tone samples the Yamaha Piano, it creates a sense of space via the effects of reverberation and delay.

Besides, there are also other amazing tone waiting for you!

Pop Songs

#Beginner Level#: NO sheet music, piano or musical theory, you can also play a beautiful melody like a pianist by just a keyboard app

#Lessons#: Even youve never played the piano yet, can also play your love songs without any difficulty

Preview: Preview then play along via following key guidance

Quick Learn: Practice the divided sections so as to learn and memory quickly

#Powerful Technology#: Everyone can play the piano

#Realistic effects of timbre#: Beautify keyboard tone and make all songs sound sentient

#Massive Songs#: Pop, classical and folk, Pro Piano Keyboard can meet you all!

More about INS.BRIDGE

For more information or materials, welcome to follow and contact us!

Official Website: http://www.insbridge.cc/

Email: contact@ukustudy.com

Facebook: Ins Bridge

Youtube: Ins. Bridge

The following subscription options are included:

-Every new user will be entitled to a 3-day trial period.

-Any unused portion of trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

-Please kindly note that All recurring subscriptions will auto-renew unless auto-renewal is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period.

-Payments will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase.

-Three subscription options: weekly subscription: $6.99/week; monthly subscription: $11.99/month; yearly subscription: $69.99/year.

-Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

*Prices are equal to the value that "Apple's App Store Matrix" determines is the equivalent of the subscription price in USD($).

Privacy Policy: http://www.insbridge.cc/index.php/privacy-policy/

Terms of Service: http://www.insbridge.cc/index.php/terms-of-service/